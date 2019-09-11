Yukon looks to ‘reset’ against Moore

By TERRY GROOVER

For the Yukon Millers, it is time to forget and to reset.

At least, that is what coach Jeremy Reed is hoping.

The Millers are coming off a tough 38-0 loss Friday to their archrivals, the Mutang Broncos.

Reed’s team will face Moore in a game that will be played on Thursday.

“It’s a short week. We will only have a couple of days of preparation,” Reed said during his Monday morning meeting with the media.

The Lions, 0-1, are also coming off a loss to a rival. They fell Friday 44-35 to Westmoore.

Last year, Yukon handled the Lions with ease. However, Reed said this year, Moore appears to be a better squad.

“They are going to be very explosive offensively, with their quarterback. Defensively, there strength is overall defensive speed,” Reed said.

Moore returns nine starters on defense and seven on offense, including quarterback, Daniel Hirshaw, who has verbally committed to play at Kansas.

Friday, he lived up to his billing with five scores, including three through the air and two on the ground. He rattled off 350 yards of total offense in the Moore War.

Reed said Hirshaw is someone who needs to be accounted for.

“He’s a guy you better keep an eye on because he will definitely be involved heavily in their offensive success,” Reed said.

The coach said the Lions’ offense is built around Hirshaw. However, if a defense focuses too much on him, they turn the game over to their running backs.

“They do a good job of building a package around the quarterback that allows them to take advantage of other people because there is too much focus on him,” he said.

The focus, Reed said, will likely be on the run, but the Lions won’t be afraid to put the ball in the air.

“We’ve got to be better at tackling and stopping the run to force people to throw the football. I would say every week that’s a place to focus your attention,” Reed said.

Last week,Yukon gave up 367 yards in rushing on 37 carries against Mustang’s no-huddle offense.

Reed said that while it is important for his team to move forward from the loss, he doesn’t necessarily want them to forget what happened.

“Part of it you want them to remember so that maybe it doesn’t happen again,” he said. “Once practice starts, you are moving on to your next opponent.”

“You’ve got to evaluate and be very honest with yourself about how you did. That goes for everybody, whether you are a coach, whether you are a player, whether you are a manager. If you are part of the organization, you have a hand in it whether you win or lose,” Reed said.

Now, it is time to reset.

Looking ahead at Thursday’s game, he said there will be some changes for the team, though they may not all be related to Friday’s loss.

He didn’t say what those changes might entail.

“You are using these first three games to figure out what your best lineup is. What is your best option to utilize. It is constant evaluation,” Reed said, adding the goal is to have a lineup set by the time the first district game arrives in two weeks.

One of the biggest issues in Friday’s loss was the number of penalties. Yukon finished the night with 18 penalties that cost the Millers 133 yards.

Mustang totaled 11 penalties for 80 yards.

Yukon also had five fumbles, including three it lost.

“We coach off what we see on film and correct things that need to be corrected,” Reed said.

Thursday’s game begins at 7 p.m.