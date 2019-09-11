Pets pampered at humane society fundraiser

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Dogs and their owners braved the heat on Sunday, and Pets and People’s did everything it could to make them comfortable at the organization’s dog washing and grooming event.

“The heat was challenging, but we tried very hard to make it bearable,” said event co-chair Peggy Nichols.

The accommodations included having tents for the grooming area and water bowls and kiddie pools for dogs.

For people, there were food trucks.

The Pawsitively Pampered event, held at YNB, 1550 Garth Brooks Blvd., raised $5,933.68 from dog washing, grooming and vendor booth rentals.

A total of 148 dogs were washed, 138 had their nails trimmed and 69 were groomed.

The vendors included ones selling clothing, dog accessories and jewelry and a pet photographer.

The money will go to Pets and People’s expenses, Nichols said.

Professional groomers and many people from the community volunteered their time.

Groups that help during the day were the Yukon volleyball teams, the Mac Impact Volunteer group, Rainbow Group 111, the Mount St. Mary’s High School Volunteer Club, Weokie Credit Union employees and Kohl’s employees.

“The total is a little less than the year before, but, for a very hot day, we were really glad for the turnout that we had,” Nichols said.