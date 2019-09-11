Penalties doom Millers in Mustang loss

By MICHAEL KINNEY

For the Yukon Review

MUSTANG – Coming off its victory to start the season, Yukon was looking to carry that momentum into its annual Bedlam Clash with Mustang.

Unfortunately for the Millers, they left the contest searching for answers.

Mustang defeated Yukon 38-0.

“We played awful,” Yukon coach Jeremy Reed said. “We got outplayed, outcoached. They won in every category tonight.”

The Millers were unable to do anything on either side of the ball. They accounted for 281 total yards while allowing the Broncos to rack up 389 yards. That included 367 on the ground.

But the stat that told the entire story came in the penalty column. Yukon was flagged 18 times for 133 yards.

Yukon also turned the ball over three times.

“It’s impossible to win when you are doing those things,” Reed said. “It’s very disappointing the way we played the game of football tonight. That’s my fault. Anytime something happens on the field, it’s my fault. I take full ownership and it was embarrassing tonight the lack of discipline we played this game with.”

The Broncos unleashed their no-huddle offense on the first drive of the game and the Millers had no answer. They drove 71 yards and scored on a Harvey Phillips’ touchdown run with 4:35 left in the opening quarter.

It looked like Yukon was going to respond when junior Jacob Mirkes bolted up the middle of the MHS defense for 74 before being dragged down from behind just inside the five-yard line. However, the Millers were unable to punch the ball in the endzone on their next three plays. Then a penalty forced them back five yards.

Reed decided to go for it on 4th and 6. The ball was pitched to Caden Hernandez, who turned the corner and headed toward pay dirt. However, Mustang blasted him out of bounds just short of the goal line.

“I think the game completely turned when we thought we scored and we didn’t,” Reed said. “I think from that point on it, was pretty downhill.”

The Broncos took over on the one-yard line and called a fullback dive seemingly trying to get out of the shadow of their endzone.

Khary Brown had other plans and sprinted 99 yards for a touchdown. MHS led 14-0 late in the first.

“We knew that was coming,” Reed said of the no-huddle offense. “It was more of we’re not playing the game of football as a team right now. We got exposed.”

The Broncos got the ball back in the Millers’ territory. Yukon’s defense did a good job of stopping the Broncos’ offense, but they kept shooting themselves in the foot with penalties. That included a personal foul that set up another Mustang touchdown.

Late in the first half, Yukon was forced to abandon its run game and had to pass. But quarterback Brayden Dutton was unable to connect with any of his receivers in the endzone and they went into halftime trailing by three touchdowns.

On the first play of the second half, Mustang fumbled the ball on their own 25.

However, three plays later, Dutton fumbled the ball back.

Mustang turned the turnover into the field goal and a 24-0 advantage.

After Phillips reeled off a 59-yard touchdown run to put Mustang up 31-0, the game was essentially over.

Mustang has now won five of the past six matchups against Yukon.

The Millers will be back in action Thursday in Moore. However, according to Reed, it’s up to the players to decide what they will look like.

“How I bounce back and how the kids bounce will be two different things. I will definitely do a lot of evaluation of what happened tonight,” Reed said. “And some tough decisions may be coming. But it really falls back on what the kids want to bounce back like. That’s going to be a big question mark.”