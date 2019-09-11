Lady Patriots net 3-0 win

By TERRY GROOVER

After falling behind 6-0 in the first game against Destiny Christian School, the Southwest Covenant Lady Patriots flipped a switch and took control to sweep their way to a 3-0 volleyball win Monday.

The Lady Patriots won 25-19, 25-19, 25-12.

After playing evenly in the first two sets, the Lady Patriots took total control in the third set, never trailing.

Southwest Covenant scored nine straight points midway through the set, jumping to a a 20-7 lead before losing a point.

For coach Samantha Lindsey, the win was something the Lady Patriots needed after losing a close five-set match last week to Cache.

“It’s was a rough start,” she said, pointing out that her team struggled to start the first set.

She said they were dealing with illness and as well as the loss of a key defensive player to an injury in the junior varsity game that had just been completed.

“At least we ended a little bit stronger. That was a positive,” she said.

Lindsey said the team had struggled with its serve against Cache, but improved in Monday’s game against Destiny.

“I think we did OK, but we didn’t have a lot of energy,” she said. “Overall, we came in and did what we had to do to win. They got the win and that’s what matters.”

Lindsey said the Lady Patriots (17-6) are about where they should be at this time in the season.

“Overall, we’ve had a pretty solid season. I’m hoping that we have set ourselves up so that we have a good ranking when the rankings come out,” Lindsey said.

The Lady Patriots were scheduled to host Cache on Tuesday and then travel to Newcastle for a match Sept. 19.