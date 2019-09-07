Yukon rallies to top Santa Fe, 7-6

The Yukon Millers rallied in the top of the seventh inning to rally past Edmond Santa Fe for a 7-6 win in a game that was delayed for more than two weeks because of storms.

Yukon was ahead 4-0 when the game went into a rain delay in the top of the third inning on Aug. 22.

Officials had expected to finished the game when the two teams meet later this month in Yukon. However, because Yukon has a full week off because of a scheduling issue, the two teams agreed to finish the game Monday.

Yukon jumped out to an early lead after scoring four runs in the first inning. Neither team could muster a score until the sixth, when Santa Fe scored six runs.

Yukon rallied with three runs of its own in the seventh.

Kaylee Bradley went the distance for Yukon, earning the win. She threw four strikeouts and had 21 first-pitch strikes.

She gave up five hits.

Liz Carter took the loss for Edmond, giving up seven hits to the Millers.

Hannah Hurtz led the way at the plate with two hits.

Ashlynn Bruce and Madison Montgomery each had two runs-

batted-in for the Millers, who move to 10-3 on the season.

Yukon returns to the field Monday when it travels to Westmoore.

Their next home game is Thursday when they host Midwest City.

Varsity games are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.