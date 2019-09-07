WAC veteran, 99, adjutant general celebrate museum at anniversary gala

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

The shortest – and the tallest – veterans attending starred Thursday at the Anniversary Gala Dinner of the Yukon Veterans Museum.

The crowd gave a standing ovation to Hazel Mills, 99, who was a member of the Women’s Army Corps during World War II.

The Spanish Cove resident fit neatly into the uniform she wore while serving in the map room at a base in Los Angeles.

Mills served three years, then received teacher training on the GI Bill. She taught in Oklahoma City for 34 years, and has lived in Spanish Cove in Yukon for 24 years, she said.

“I like Yukon,” she told the Yukon Review.

“The nurses and aides at Spanish Cove are very nice.”

The crowd also showed its appreciation for Maj. Gen. Michael C. Thompson, the adjutant general of the Oklahoma Army National Guard.

Thompson, who commanded the room at 6 foot, 8 inches, thanked the audience for honoring veterans, and he commended the veterans present for their service.

“Duty is pesky,” he said.“It isn’t always convenient when duty calls you to give your life to defend this country.”

Ron Edmonson paid tribute to prisoners of war and service members who are missing in action by describing a solitary place setting at the front of the room.

“Do not let them be forgotten because, surely, they have not forgotten us,” he said.

The museum, located at 1012 W. Main St., is celebrating its sixth anniversary.

Curator Rick Cacini thanked the crowd for helping it grow from its original one room to its current large size.