Pets and People to host fundraising event

By LARISSA COPELAND

layout@theyukonreview.com

A Yukon pet rescue will host a dog washing and grooming event Sunday, with proceeds going toward helping more animals in need.

Pets and People’s ninth annual Pawsitively Pampered Dog Wash/Grooming/Vendor event will kick off at 10 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. at YNB, 1550 Garth Brooks Blvd.

“We always have this event on the second Sunday in September,” said board member and event co-chair Peggy Nichols.

The timing is important – Nichols said summer is always busier because of an increase in spay and neuter operations, plus flea and tick preventative.

“Vet bills are higher in the summer,” she said.

The cost for dog washing will range from $10 for dogs under 60 pounds, $15 for dogs over 60 pounds and $20 for large breeds with long or thick hair, such as Great Pyrenees or Bernese Mountain Dogs.

The first 50 people who purchase a dog wash will receive a free T-shirt.

Grooming is also offered, Nichols said.

Basic grooming begins at $20 for de-shedding a large dog. It will be $25 for small, fluffy breeds that are completely shaved and $30 for large fluffy breeds.

Other services offered are nail trims, glands and nail polish, which cost $10 each.

Ten groomers are donating their time to help out at the event.

Volunteers stay busy, too.

Nichols said more than 200 dogs were washed at last year’s event, and nearly 100 were groomed, though it’s difficult to pin down numbers because some dogs were both washed and groomed that same day.

For those who don’t need a pup washed or groomed, Nichols said the fundraiser will also include more than 35 vendors selling everything from clothing and dog accessories to jewelry and handmade items.

The number of vendors attending has tripled since the fundraiser first began, Nichols said. Many vendors return year after year.

“We started off with about 12 vendors the first year,” she said. “Now this year we will have 35-plus.”

Nichols said she appreciates the efforts of the volunteers, vendors and area businesses who donate time, funds and space to make the fundraiser a reality.

“YNB is very generous for allowing it to be on their property. So is Fairfield Inn for letting us use part of their parking lot,” she said. Additional donations have been provided by Lowes, Target and Pawtopia.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page at Pawsitively Pampered 9th Annual Dog Wash and Vendor Event.