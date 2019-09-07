Frisco Road utility relocations to cost $2.5M, officials say

The city of Yukon will pay more than $2 million to two utility companies to help them move their lines so that a major road project can move forward.

The city council approved the expenditures to DCP and Oklahoma Gas and Electric during its meeting Tuesday.

The city will pay for DCP to relocate a gas pipeline at a cost of almost $1.5 million. The estimated cost is slightly higher than the original estimate, which was about $1.4 million.

City Manager Jim Crosby said the maximum cost to relocate the line is $1,482,315.

Crosby said it is possible the number could go down. However, based on the amount of work that will be required to relocate the line, the higher number is anticipated.

The state Department of Transportation also will pay the company to relocate another line at a similar cost, Crosby said.

“We are happy to get that done and move forward,” the city manager said.

While the DCP costs were higher than early estimates, the costs related to the relocation of electrical lines for OG&E are greatly reduced.

The company had originally estimated that it would cost $750,000 to move its utility poles and to bore under Interstate 40. However, the latest estimate is $438,452.11, Crosby said.

“It is a considerable improvement of what we were looking at,” Crosby said.

The city manager said these are the final utility relocation projects related to the Frisco Road interchange project.

The project, which is being jointly funded by the state transportation department, the city of Oklahoma City and Yukon, will add on- and off-ramps at Frisco Road.

Yukon city officials have said the project will open the area for commercial development and is expected to be a boon for the community.

The state is expected to put the project out for contract in June. It is estimated that it will take about 18 months to complete.

Meanwhile, a developer for Yukon Crossings has agreed to pay a “fee in lieu of” in the amount of $102,341.75. That is the amount of money it would cost to pay for half of a widening project along Yukon Parkway north of Main Street.

The payment is part of an agreement allowing for a new residential area to be constructed in the development.

The residential development is expected to include both single-family homes as well as duplexes.

The money will be placed into a fund with other monies that can be used when the city does improvements, such as widening the road, or putting in acceleration or deacceleration lanes.

Another project that was approved by the city council during Tuesday’s meeting is the installation of sidewalks to the east of Independence Elementary School along Vandament Avenue.

The project is expected to cost $22,828.80.

The sidewalk will connect with an existing sidewalk at the Nina Willingham senior living center.

Another major road project that was approved Tuesday was an agreement between the city and Canadian County District 1 and Oklahoma City to repave Wilshire Boulevard from 11th Street to Richland Road.

The cost of the project is $1.3 million with the city of Yukon paying half. Oklahoma City will foot the bill for the other half.

The county will create a new base for the roadway.

City officials said the first phase of the project, which includes replacing a dilapidated bridge, is nearly completed.

Crosby said during the meeting that other projects are on the drawing board, including several sidewalk projects.

Among those is a sidewalk on Yukon Avenue near Yukon Middle School from Holly

In addition, a biking path along Garth Brooks Boulevard from Main Street to the Yukon Middle School is expected to begin in the near future.

Another project that already has been completed is the repairs to a drainage channel along State Highway 4 north of Wagner Road.

Crosby said the city spent $6,500 to repair eight areas that were washed away during the flooding earlier this year.

He said more than 105 tons of rock were put into place.

“We wanted to make sure the repairs were completed properly,” he said.

The project was completed in about two days.