OBITUARIES – September 7, 2019 – Gage Krupovage and Peggy Jo Williams

GAGE DILLON KRUPOVAGE

Gage Dillon Krupovage, of Yukon, has influenced his community through his strength, positive perseverance, and inspiration.

Throughout the last few months Gage has fought as a warrior against a rare and aggressive cancer.

After quickly assessing that this would be the ultimate struggle of his life, Gage released his need to understand, collected his peace, and loved his younger brothers and family through it all.

At the young age of 8 years old, Gage has demonstrated what it means to live.

Gage fulfilled one of his biggest dreams by enlisting into the Army as a specialist.

Coming from a strong family who served, Gage wanted to be a brave soldier just like his father, Gary; uncle Jason, and great grandfathers Jim Troutman and Gary Trammell.

Over the past few weeks, Gage has also become an honorary Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and received visits, calls, and letters from state and national political figures.

Funeral services for Gage will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Covenant Community Church. Interment will be in the Yukon Cemetery.

At Gage’s request, guests are requested to bring an unopened new toy, which will be donated to Santa’s Toy Shoppe in Yukon for families going through difficult times during the holiday season.

These toys may be brought to Gage’s service or dropped off at Smith & Turner Mortuary.

PEGGY JO HOPKINS

On Aug. 30, 1932, Peggy Jo Hopkins was born one of two daughters to Francis Livonia and Dick Morgan Hopkins.

She was born at home in Chickasha, where she would be raised as a young lady.

While in high school at Chickasha, she met the love of her life, one Clovis Ray Williams. The two began a life together on Jan. 16, 1953.

Peggy and Ray would bring four lovely children into this world; three girls — Teri Livonia, the eldest daughter, followed by Tami Ra and Traci Diane.

Peggy finally gave Ray the boy he had been wanting all along with their youngest child, Tod Morgan.

Ray and Peggy raised their family in the love of Christ, enduring many a hardship and struggle, including what seemed to be moving from one city to another every year for many years.

During her early career, Peggy worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell telephone.

She would later work as a switchboard operator at various businesses as they moved from city to city, following Ray’s many assignments in the oil-field industry.

The family was active in church every step of the way.

In April 1995, Ray retired from managing oil fields with the U.S. Department of Energy, and Peggy and Ray chose Yukon as their retirement home.

They also chose First Baptist Yukon as their new church home, and have been vibrant members for nearly 24 years.

Peggy sang alto in the church choir, His Praise Singers, for more than 20 years.

Peggy was known for her wonderful smile, encouraging cards, and bags of candy treats.

In May, Peggy suffered a major heart attack, followed by stroke, and other complications.

Peggy ultimately succumbed to pneumonia three days after her 87th birthday.

She passed on to Glory in peace, surrounded by her four children late in the evening of Sept. 2.

Later that evening, Ray said to his children, “Her Spirit has gone on to be with the Lord.” He then smiled and said, “She’s been workin’ on that her whole life”.

Peggy is survived by her husband, four children (plus spouses), four grandchildren (plus spouses), and 5 great-grandchildren, all of whom know the love of Jesus because of her love and belief in the Lord.

Rest in the peace of our Lord, Peggy Jo.

“Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

Memorials may be sent to: Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, 3800 N. May Ave., OKC, OK 73112.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday at First Baptist Church, Yukon, with interment following at 3:30 p.m., at Rose Hill Cemetery, Chickasha.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

DEATH NOTICES

Casey Newman

Casey Wayne Newman, 14, died Sept. 1. His funeral was Friday. (Yanda and Son)

John Troutman

John B. Troutman, 90, died Sept. 4. His funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday at the Canadian Hills Church of the Nazarene. (McNeil’s)