Western Days celebrate Mustang’s heritage

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Mustang will celebrate its heritage with Western Days Friday and Saturday.

The theme, “Mustang – 50 Years Strong,” honors the golden anniversary of incorporation of the city.

“The many activities attract visitors, and many former residents come back to Mustang for reunions this weekend,” said Mustang Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Renee Peerman.

“Seeing families lining the streets with lawn chairs and pickup beds full of laughing children anticipating the parade, reconnecting with friends you have not seen in years, all while shopping the arts and crafts booths will leave special memories,” she said.

CHUCKWAGONS

One of the most western things about Mustang Western Days will be the chuckwagons.

The 12 chuckwagons participating will serve a dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday in Wild Horse Park.

The chuckwagon dinner sponsor is Weichert Realtors, and Karl Mengers, Kristine Sarrett, Arin Burns and Jack Ramey planned it.

Ramey, who is a director of the American Chuckwagon Association, helped bring the chuckwagons to town. Among them will be Ramey’s own chuckwagon.

“I kept buying wrecked ones and fixing them up, then trading them,” he said.

Ramey began cooking on the range when he was 7 or 8 years old.

“My mother gave a neighborhood kid and me a can of corn, a skillet and some matches,” he said.

“We went off with two Shetland ponies, and we warmed up the corn,” he said. “We had a lot of horsehair in with our corn.”

The boys were cowboys in that instance.

“It’s just something we did,” Ramey said. “Kids were more responsible at that age than they are now.”

CAR SHOW

Another nostalgic activity will be the Stampede Car Show at the First Baptist Church, 928 N. Mustang Road.The event, sponsored by Oklahoma Mustang Club, will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The awards will be presented at 4 p.m.

Allen King of Tuttle, who is president of the Mustang Club, said a number of its members are from Mustang.

The club has 275 member families, and they have Mustangs that range from the original 1964 model to the latest high-performance models, he said.