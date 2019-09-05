Mustang police earn training award

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

The Mustang Police Department has become only the second police department in the state to receive a national leadership training designation called the “Trilogy Award.”

The city council honored the department at its meeting Tuesday for receiving the award from FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

“Typically, law enforcement has lacked leadership training,” Mustang Police Chief Robert Groseclose said.

Groseclose was so committed to leadership training that he had all 11 of the department’s supervisors complete all of the training courses that the FBI-LEEDA offers.

This work qualified the department for the Trilogy Award.

The curriculum emphasizes communication skills and learning to relate to people based on their personalities.

“You get the best results by communicating with each person on their level,” Groseclose said.

The training also teaches supervisors how to evaluate what happened in challenging situations, including traumatic ones.

“We want to get value from every situation,” the chief said.

Another aspect of the training is intergenerational communications – learning to relate to employees of different generations in terms they value.

The courses include:

The Supervisor Leadership Institute, which is built for first-time supervisors and middle managers. Topics include personality diagnostics, leadership case studies, mentoring, performance management and risk management.

Command Leadership Institute, which is taught by instructors who have been leaders in law enforcement.

Executive Leadership Institute, which uses the “Cops Talking to Cops” model.

Former Broken Arrow Police Chief David Boggs, who is a longtime friend and colleague of Groseclose, presented the award.

Boggs is one of 24 people selected as an executive training fellow by the FBI.

He has taught federal, state and local law enforcement personnel from around the world at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia.