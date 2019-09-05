Deer Creek snaps Lady Broncos’ win streak

By BOB CRAMER

During recent weeks, Mustang High School’s volleyball team has capitalized on opponents’ mistakes to win some tight matches.

Tuesday night, it looked like the Lady Broncos would be involved in another high-pressure contest at the Mustang High School Event Center.

But several mistakes late in the first game stole Mustang’s momentum and Deer Creek won going away 25-27, 11-25, 16-25.

“We were in complete charge in the first game, but it seemed like everything fell apart, ” Mustang coach Steve Hayek said.

“We had a few errors, a few serving errors. We just didn’t play with the intensity and confidence we usually play with.”

Mustang failed to threaten Deer Creek in either of the last two games.

Mustang (14-3 overall, 4-1 COAC) had won 11 straight matches and had not been beaten since Aug. 17, when Broken Arrow topped the Lady Broncos in the Norman Tournament.

Mustang had defeated Deer Creek earlier, taking three close games in a five-game match in mid-August, also in the Norman Tournament.

“The girls played well,” Hayek said. “We just had a hiccup. We were winning with these errors, and we’re going to lose with them.”

Mustang’s short “10 Strong” roster has been hampered in recent days by injuries, Hayek said. That had an effect Tuesday, he felt.

“We we trying to make adjustments with these injuries,” Hayek said of changing the Lady Broncos’ rotations.

“It’s not an excuse. We just didn’t play our game,” he said, noting the team’s options were limited.

In upcoming matches, Mustang plays a conference outing at Westmoore on Thursday and meets Edmond Santa Fe on Sept. 10.