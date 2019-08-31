Yukon coach pleased with cross country results

By MICHAEL KINNEY

For the Yukon Review

The Yukon Cross Country team stepped onto the course for the first time in competition platform Tuesday when they faced their rivals Mustang in the Canadian Clash.

The dual was scheduled to take place Monday, but the intense heat forced them to move it.

Because of that, the Millers and Broncos got to run on a two-mile water-logged course at Wild Horse Park.

However, that was fine for Yukon girls coach Rodney Zimmerman.

Even more than times, he wanted to see one specific element in their first run of the season.

“There is some of gauging where they are at,” Zimmerman said. “But a lot of it was we wanted them to come out and be competitive with Mustang.”

The Broncos won what was essentially a practice run by a score of 208 to 338.

Zimmerman did like the competitive spirit his ladies showed, especially when facing an opponent they know very well.

“We’ve been running against each other for a couple of weeks now,” Zimmerman said. “Some have been together since mid-July. So it was let’s go be competitive against somebody else and see how we do.”

Individually Mustang’s Lakyn Webb grabbed first after running a 13:15 over the two-mile course. Yukon’s Avery Stanley was right behind Webb as she posted a 13:20 to come in second place.

A total of four Yukon girls landed in the top 10. Along with Stanley, they included Elora Jones, Rena Henson and Kailaa Parks

“I felt we were competitive,” Zimmerman said. “I really liked seeing some of the places they made up during the race after the mile mark. So I think it was beneficial and there were a lot of positives from that.”

Yukon doesn’t get back on the course until Friday when they travel to the Panther Cross Country Invitational at Route 66 Park. Instead of a two-mile run, the Millers will be back up to the standard 5K.

“I am pretty happy. I think we’re a long way away from where we were last year,” Zimmerman said. “We’re better. We still have got a lot of ways to go. With such a young team, we still have got some conditioning to gain. But I think by the time we get into that conference, regional area, I think we’ll be a much better team than we have been in the past.