Rock the Route draws thousands

From the pounding of the bass drum to the strumming of an acoustic guitar, Thursday’s Rock the Route was another smashing success.

Pat Green led the way with a 90-minute performance that kicked off a little early.

“We’re going to play until … well, we’re going to play until we can’t play anymore,” Green, who hails from Texas, told the cheering crowd during Thursday’s concert.

With music from the Eagles to his own hits including “Three Days” and “Wave on Wave,” Green kept the stage rocking and the crowd roaring throughout the night.

A crowd estimated at about 15,000 people packed downtown Yukon between Fourth Street and Sixth Street to hear plenty of Red Dirt Country, along with a little rock ‘n’ roll.

Green was the headliner for the evening, but the Wight Lighters and “The Read Southall Band” brought their own intensity to the stage.

There was something for everyone, from food trucks, to mechanical bull riding to rock climbing.

The city’s parks and recreation department also had a craft booth for the younger fans to enjoy.

City officials said the fourth annual concert will not be the last.

“It went wonderful. We were amazed by the attendance, the quality of the performances, the food trucks. It not only met, but exceeded our expectations. It was a great night,” said Jenna Roberson, a spokesperson for the city.

City officials said there were no major issues during the five-hour event, though one person was taken to the hospital with a medical issue.

Roberson said reports on that person indicated that he was doing OK.

“To have that many people in such a confined area, it went really well,” she said.

Meanwhile, crews worked through out the night to make sure that Main Street was cleared of debris and the road was open again by the Friday morning commute.

“It really is a labor of love for many of our employees,” she said.