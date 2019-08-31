Millers shut out Putnam City West

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

After almost a week of rest, the Yukon Millers’ softball team took care of business Thursday, blanking the Putnam City Patriots in a five-inning run rule, 10-0.

Freshman Jaycee McKee got the win, going the distance, striking out nine batters and walking two. She threw strikes 15 times on the first pitch.

Yukon jumped out front in the second inning, scoring five runs, then plated another five in the third inning.

Parker Moore and Kyla Cortez each had two hits on the night to lead the Millers.

Moore also led the night with three runs batted in, followed by MaKeena Johnson with two and Taylor McMahon with one.

The Millers, 9-3, finished the night with 10 runs on 10 hits while giving up one error.

Putnam City West was held to a single hit.

Yesenia Ochoa took the loss for Putnam City.

Thursday’s game was the first time Yukon had been on the field in game action since last Friday, when they went 1-1 in the Southmoore Festival with a 3-0 loss to Owasso and a 9-8 win over Choctaw.

Their game Monday against Putnam City North was called because of heat and will be played as part of a double-header on Sept. 17 at home.

Their game Tuesday against Southmoore was rained out and will be played as a double-header on Sept. 24.

Yukon will not be back on the field until Sept. 9, when they travel to Westmoore, which beat the Millers 10-3 on Aug. 20.