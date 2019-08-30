Death Notices – August 31, 2019

George Bostick

George B. Bostick, 91, died Aug. 29. His services are pending. (Yanda and Son)

Danley Heusel

Danley Royal Heusel, 76, died Aug. 25. Services are pending. (Yanda and Son)

Richard Kindred

Richard Dennis Kindred, 73, died Aug. 28. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of the Good Shepherd. (Smith and Turner)

Jack Owens

Walter Jackson Owen, 80, died Aug. 28. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Sharon Spangler

Sharon Spangler, 65, died Aug. 29. Her funeral will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Lutheran Church. (Smith and Turner)

Michael Viar

Michael Weldon Viar, 63, died Aug. 24. His funeral was Wednesday. (McNeil’s)