Mustang Sports Hall of Fame honors former players, coach

The Mustang Event Center, which usually hosts matchups with teams from opposing schools, turned into a dinner theater venue Saturday.

The leading actors were Mustang athletes from the past who spoke emotionally about what the community meant to them as they got started on their path to athletic success.

The men and women who were inducted into the Mustang Athletics Hall of Fame in its second year had various forms of success.

They included:

Shane Hamman, a Mustang grad who went onto Olympic success and who has been called the strongest weightlifter in American History;

Charles Carpenter, who served as head coach of the Mustang football program from 1973 through 1992 and amassed a record of 126-89;

The 1984 Girls Volleyball Team, which had a perfect record of 45-0 and won the state championship;

Toby Daugherty, who was a state champion wrestler, high school All-American, AAU Junior Olympic freestyle and Greco Roman nation champion;

James Garner, who was the first quarterback in Mustang football history when the school started playing the sport and who excelled in basketball and baseball, later playing on the 1978 World Championship fast-pitch softball team.

Shane Hamman

Hamman is often referred to as the strongest weightlifter in American history.

The 1990 Mustang graduate competed in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics as a weightlifter.

He set the American record in the snatch, clean and jerk and total kilograms while placing seventh at the 2004 Olympic games.

His other accomplishments included being a two-time world gold medalist and four-time national champion and breaking 14 world records.

He broke 27 American records.

In high school, he was on the football and wrestling teams.

He is an account manager for Anchor Drilling Fluids.

He is married to Cristin, and they have three children, Ember, Titus and Axel.

Charles Carpenter

Carpenter served as head coach of the Mustang football program from 1973 through 1992 with a record of 126-89.

He led Mustang to the playoffs nine times.

The Broncos earned four district championships – in 1978, ’80, ’82 and ’84 — and the team was the state runner-up in 1980, losing a hard-fought game to Ada 10-3.

Carpenter had a 13-7 record over rival Yukon.

Carpenter oversaw the transition from a Class 2A program to a 6A program by the end of his tenure.

Before coming to Mustang, Carpenter served as head coach at U.S. Grant High School in Oklahoma City, where he went 25-18.

His career coaching record is 151-107.

Carpenter and his wife, Betsy, have been married for 57 years.

They have two daughters, Beth and Amy.

1984 Girls Volleyball Team

The team had a perfect record of 45-0 and won the state championship under coach Linda Lacy, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

The squad was led by all-staters Darlene Justik, Marianne Denton, Mandy Smith and Stephanie Nowicki.

Other members of the team were Terri Triplet, Abbie Ritter, Angie Terrett, Heidi Long, Shellie Siebold, Terri Pyle, Jill Stitler and Cindy Maddux.

During the perfect season, Mustang defeated the likes of Broken Arrow, Norman, Yukon, Putnam City West, Holland Hall, Casady, Putnam City North and Edmond.

Team member Marianne Denton died of cancer in 2011.

She was named to the All-State team in 1982, ’83 and ’84.

She founded the Oklahoma Storm Volleyball Club.

Toby Daugherty

Daugherty was an All-State football player, state champion wrestler, high school All-American, AAU Junior Olympic freestyle and Greco Roman nation champion.

He placed fourth in the shot put at the state meet.

Daugherty graduated from Mustang High in 1981.

He played college football at Central State University (now UCO), and he was a member of the 1982 national championship team.

He was inducted into the UCO Athletic Hall of Fame as a member of the team.

Daugherty taught and coached for 14 years at Edmond Memorial High School, including seras head football coach.

He went into business in 2004.

He is married to Susan, and they have two daughters, Emily Hey and Katie Ellis.

James Garner

Garner was a four-year letterman in baseball and a three-year letterman in football and basketball.

Garner was the first quarterback in Mustang football history when the school started playing the sport.

He was an all-conference selection in his junior and senior seasons.

He played on the 1970 basketball team that won 18 consecutive games, a record that stood until 2015.

Garner averaged 16 points per game that season.

He was named the 1970 Little All-City Baseball Player of the Year by the Daily Oklahoman, and he was named to the all-state team.

Garner went on to a fast-pitch softball career of 15 years, and he was a member of the 1978 World Championship team. That year, he was named to the first team of the All-World Team.

He retired from Applied Industrial Technologies in 2017.

Garner has been married to Lynna for 40 years. They have four sons, Shane, Evan, Jordan and Jeremy.