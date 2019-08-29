Lately, only Mother Nature has slowed Mustang softball

By BOB CRAMER

bcramer@mustangnews.info

Aside from a one-run loss two weeks ago in a tournament at Broken Arrow, nobody has been able to stop Mustang High School’s softball team — except Mother Nature.

The Lady Broncos took an eight-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s game at Edmond Memorial.

After having three games rained out during weekend festivals at Rogers State and Stillwater, Mustang took a 4-3 lead into the sixth inning against Memorial when tornado sirens started wailing in Edmond.

“We got on the bus in a hurry,” Mustang coach Jamie Roberts said.

Definitely, no lack of hustle there for the Lady Broncos.

And no arguing with Mother Nature.

Roberts estimated that a tornado, which caused damage in Edmond, was perhaps four miles to the north-northwest.

The game was postponed until Sept. 16, when the teams are scheduled to play in Mustang, and it will resume in the sixth inning.

Memorial had taken a 3-0 lead in the first inning against the Lady Broncos and freshman pitcher Landry Garza. But she and sophomore reliever Lauryn Cottrell slammed the door at that point and Mustang’s bats came alive — a scenario that has happened several times this season.

“Everyone comes out gunning for Mustang,” Roberts said. “We’ve had some adversity, but fortunately our bats have answered back.”

Mustang, though it was limited to five hits, tied the game going into the sixth. Junior left fielder Sierra Selfridge then snapped the deadlock by stealing home.

Senior first baseman Micaela Harcrow was 2-for-3 with a double for Mustang and Garza is the pitcher of record.

In Mustang’s previous games before the rain outs, it won home contests over Moore 7-5 on Aug. 21 and Lawton 15-0 on Aug. 22.

In the three-inning, run-rule victory over Lawton, Mustang pounded out 13 hits. Harcrow was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, freshman shortstop Logan Picklesimer went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs, and sophomore catcher Cassie Passwaters had a home run, two runs and three RBIs. Freshman Kierra McGahee (2-0) was the winning pitcher.

“Moore was a huge game, a district win for us,” Roberts said, noting the teams will play at Moore on Sept. 5. “They’re a great ballclub.”

Mustang jumped to a 6-0 lead but held on for the win when reliever Cottrell stopped Moore’s rally. Garza (4-0) was the winning pitcher.

Mustang’s next game is Thursday at Norman North.