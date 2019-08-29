Lady Bronco netters fight for win

By BOB CRAMER

Mustang volleyball coach Steve Hajek didn’t sound very happy Tuesday night. “At some point, all teams have a bad match,” he lamented.

No, the Lady Broncos didn’t play very well, making plenty of errors, Hajek reiterated, but then they didn’t lose either, winning 26-24, 25-15, 27-25.

“We had some offensive hitting and passing errors,” Hajek said. “Our hitters can do better, but it is what it is. We were able to win.”

The victory was the fifth in a row for Mustang, which is 9-2 overall and has a big match upcoming at Moore on Thursday.

“We’re still working on our rotation,” Hajek said. “We’re constantly switching our rotation. We just haven’t found that right rotation.

“The girls need to know that it isn’t where you play position-wise but how you play.”

Hayek credited the play of hitters Maddy Booth and Ruby Kelley, libero Maddy Hajek and setters Sage McCaskill and Casady McKinney for helping Mustang play well enough to win the close games against Norman.

This past weekend, the Lady Broncos won three matches to claim the championship of a tournament in Muskogee.

Mustang defeated Enid 25-16, 25-22; Tulsa East Central 25-5, 25-9, and Sapulpa 25-23, 25-12.

Maddy Booth was named to the all-tournament team and Maddy Hajek was chosen MVP.

Despite the errors, what coach Hajek continues to like about his team is their never-say-die mentality.

“No matter what I throw at them,” the coach said, “no matter what our opponents throw at us, these girls are going to fight until the end. We started late but were able to fight back late.”

The coach said Mustang’s “10 Strong” roster currently has three players “who aren’t 100 percent.”

He would like to see his team get healthier.