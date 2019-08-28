Obituaries – Laura May Brakefield, William T. Jester Sr.

LAURA MAY BRAKEFIELD

Laura May (White) Brakefield passed away on Aug. 21 at the age of 92.

She was born in Oklahoma City on March 15, 1927, to Louisa May (Bielenberg) White and Jesse Clinton White.

The family moved to the farm at Reno and Morgan Road in the Yukon area when Laura was a small child.

While growing up, she loved to sing, play guitar and drive the tractor while helping her Daddy with farm chores.

She attended Yukon schools, graduating high school in 1945.

On June 10, 1945, she married the love of her life — Chester Brakefield.

They moved to Miami, Oklahoma, while Chet served as an aircraft mechanic in the Army Air Corps.

They moved back to the Yukon area near the end of the war, where they started a family.

To this marriage two children were born — Pamela and Alan.

Chet and Laura moved to Haskell, then Sapulpa, after Chet sold his plumbing business and joined the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Laura began selling Avon cosmetics while they lived in Sapulpa. They were eventually transferred back to Yukon by the highway patrol.

Laura worked in retail cosmetic sales for many years, first for John A. Brown’s and later for Dillard’s, retiring in 1992. Following retirement, Laura and Chet enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and spending winters in South Texas.

On June 10, 1995, they renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Will Rogers Park in Oklahoma City to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Laura was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Yukon, where she taught Sunday school and initiated the banner ministry.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, often traveling to Washington state to be with Pam and her family.

Laura set a wonderful example for her family to follow by being an amazing Christian, wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, May and Clint White and husband, Chet.

Her survivors include daughter, Pamela and husband Edward De Persio of Wenatchee, Washington; son, Alan and wife Kathie of Washington, Oklahoma; four grandchildren, Danielle Bailey, Cashmere, Washington, David De Persio of Bend, Oregon, Christine Brakefield of Midwest City and Alana Peery of Washington; five great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Halle and Kyler Bailey of Cashmere and Evan and Julia Peery of Washington; and one sister, Jane Richardson of Tallahassee, Florida.

Funeral services were Tuesday at First Baptist Church with interment at the Yukon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to First Baptist Church, Yukon.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

WILLIAM T. JESTER SR.

William T. Jester Sr., known to friends and family as “Bill,” passed away on Aug. 25 at the age of 89.

Bill will be lovingly remembered by his sister, brother, two daughters, five sons, 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, daughter, granddaughter and lovely wife.

Bill was born May 9, 1941, in Minco.

He and his family move to Yukon in 1968 where he spent the rest of his life.

Bill worked as a frame carpenter for most of his life.

In his free time, he enjoyed going to the lake, fishing, riding motorcycles, working on old cars and drinking with friends.

Everyone knew him as a persistent, hard-working man who was fun to be around.

Viewing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Yukon Cemetery.

Online condolences may be signed at Yandafuneral.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda and Son Funeral Home, Yukon.