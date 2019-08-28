Death Notices – August 29, 2019
Danley Heusel
Danley Royal Heusel, 76, died Aug. 25. Services are pending. (Yanda)
William Jester Sr.
William T. Jester Sr., 78, died Aug. 25. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.
Richard Myers
Richard Myers, 75, died Aug. 22. His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Sept. 5 in the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.
Donald Treadway
Donald Kevin Treadway, 50, died Aug. 22. His funeral was Monday. (McNeil’s)
Michael Viar
Michael Weldon Viar, 63, died Aug. 24. His funeral was Wednesday. (McNeil’s)