Worth works to overcome obstacles

By MICHAEL KINNEY

For the Yukon Review

Brianna Worth knows she doesn’t have the loudest voice on the court.

Even now as a senior on the Yukon High volleyball team, the outside hitter isn’t used to raising her voice to be heard during a raucous game.

But coming into this season, Worth knew that was something she was going to have to get used to in order to help lead the Millerettes.

“I just realized that’s what you are going to have to do to progress,” Worth said. “Because with this sport communication is key. So you can’t stay like that, you have to grow. If you can’t do that, then you are ultimately not going to proceed and become a player that is going to be a leader.”

Worth is just a few weeks into her final campaign as a member of the Yukon squad. She wants to do everything possible to make sure she closes out this chapter in her life with a bang.

“I was looking to see more of a leadership role on the team,” Worth said. “Stepping up and running the show because we don’t have a lot of seniors this year. A lot of them graduated last year. Just moving up and trying to make more of a presence on the court.”

But to do that, Worth had to overcome a few obstacles in her path. Namely herself.

Worth said she knows she has the ability to play at a high level. But in the past she would sometimes get in her own way and worry about making mistakes.

However, one of the lessons she has learned during her career at YHS is to take more chances and learn to live with the results.

“You just have to be confident in yourself and just go for everything,” Worth said. “Because if it doesn’t work out, it’s OK. You can always move forward and keep going.”

Worth has been able to adopt that sense of freedom by becoming more confident in herself and in her game.

“Confidence is very important,” Worth said. “If people are seeing you on the court, seeing you put your head down, not talking, they are going to start picking on you. Then you are just hurting your team in the end. So if you keep your head up, and keep that confidence for everything, and have an aggressive approach at it, you are more likely to progress.”

Worth had to look at herself when she wasn’t playing at the level she expected of herself.

“When I realized that the things that were happening to me on the court like I wasn’t getting as much playing time as I felt like I deserved. I knew I was working hard, but nobody was hearing me,” Worth said. “I wasn’t a big voice on the court. So I knew if I wanted to be playing all the way around, being involved in every point, being a leader on the team, I had to start speaking up.”

Worth said she has seen changes in her mentality away from the court as well.

“I’ve learned to be more vocal. Because I am a very soft-spoken person. Just imagine me three years ago and it was definitely a lot worse,” Worth said. “Now I have been able to become more vocal in life and just speaking up for what I want. And whenever I see a problem, learning how to fix it.”

Playing with confidence is something she wants to rub off on her younger teammates because she remembers exactly what it was like starting out and not knowing what she was doing.

“I remember being crazy nervous every time I was on the court,” Worth said. “I was like I really don’t know what to do. I am super quiet, trying not to make an error. That’s not how you are supposed to play.”

Worth wants to continue playing volleyball in college when her high school career is done. She says she has had talks with schools in Kansas, Arkansas and Texas and is hoping to earn a scholarship.

“I am really hoping to decide soon, like in the next couple of months. So I can start planning what I am going to do and getting everything planned out,” Worth said.