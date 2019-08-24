Volleyball continues to see improvement

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Yukon High School volleyball team continues to improve, even in a loss against Norman North.

The Millerttes fell in four sets —18-25, 25-23, 18-25 and 18-25 last week.

Coach Rachel Allred said she has been impressed with how her team has reacted, especially after losing starting liabo Baylie Thiel last week during tournament play.

“The girls played with so much heart and hustle, and really worked hard against a very tough Norman North team,” Allred said in an email.

“I see it every day from them — their love of the game, their desire to win, their heart to stay tough when things get tough,” she said.

“It’s even better when others can see it too, and we had many compliments from the refs, opponents, coaches and parents after the game,” the coach said

Allred said Gabbi Mobarak has stepped up at the libero position after Thiel’s injury and had done an exceptional job, which also brings new leadership responsibilities.

According to the coach, Mobarak had 61 digs for the night along with three assists.

Brianna Worth and Addison Wimmer are leading the team in kills. Wimmer has 11 while Worth has 13.

Wimmer also has 31 digs and five aces, while Worth has four aces, five blocks and 34 digs.

Others stepping up included setters Hattie Hughs and Kashlei Vo. Hughs had 13 assists while Vo had nine.

Katie Clark, a sophomore, led the team with nine blocks.

Rachel Kittell and Haley Kusik had two blocks each.

Kittell also had 13 digs and a kill, while Kusik had two kills.

“I am so proud of this group and blessed by each of them. We are continuing to improve as the season progresses, and that is our goal — to keep building on our strengths and to fix our weaknesses so we are at peak performance when it matters most … in October,” Allred said. “I am super excited about our progress and very happy with how we played last night (Tuesday).”

The coach said the team is continuing to work on some areas of concern.

“We know what needs work and are ready and willing to do what it takes to fix those things,” she said.

The success also is building confidence for the team.

The Millers faced Westmoore Thursday and will face the OKC Storm on Tuesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Meanwhile, Yukon’s junior varsity team lost in two sets — 6-25 and 20-25.

In that match, Bayie Gilliland had 21 digs, Tatum Farris had 12 digs, Abby Michael had six assists and Anna Pogue had five kills.

FRESHMAN

In the freshman game, the Millers had a three-set win — 25-14, 16-25 and 15-11. Libbie Hughs had seven aces, Jadyn Stainaker had 12 assists and Faith Davis had nine kills.