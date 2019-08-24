Attendance is up for county fair, officials say

Storm clouds on Thursday may have kept some people from attending the Canadian County Free Fair, but officials say this year’s turnout has been above average.

Brad Tipton, fair board secretary, said threatening weather kept the numbers down a bit on Thursday, but overall he is pleased.

“The crowd was impacted on Thursday by the storm clouds, but we were able to go on with the concerts. We try to put things on rain or shine,” he said. “The buildings and exhibits all stay open.”

Tipton said he has received reports from the carnival company that the number of riders is up, as well.

Friday, the annual Wranglers Rodeo was planned, followed on Saturday by the wrap-up of livestock shows and a concert by the Hank Williams tribute band Hankerin’ 4 Hank.

“There are lots of activities going on,” he said.

Tipton also said the number of exhibitors participating in this year’s competitions was about the same as it has been for the past several years.

However, the number of vendors is at its limit.

“We ran out of room for vendor booths,” he said.

The fair continues through 10 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds in El Reno.