Millerettes seek to rebound after Westmoore loss

A Yukon player snags the ball during a play Tuesday against Westmoore. The Millerettes were scheduled to play in the Southmoore Festival on Friday. Photo / Terry GrooverBy TERRY GROOVER

Yukon softball coach Katy Hoke said she was at a loss in explaining what happened to her girls Tuesday in a 10-3 loss to the Westmoore Jaguars.

After falling behind in the first two innings by four runs, the Millerettes (7-2) slowly closed the gap to 4-3 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Then the bottom fell out in the top of the seventh inning when Westmoore scored five runs.

Kaylee Bradley pitched 6.1 innings for the Millerettes and took the loss. AJ Rayburn finished out the game.

The Millerettes gave up 14 hits and committed four errors.

Westmoore gave up three hits to the Millerettes, all of them in the fifth inning, when Yukon used the bunt to its advantage and scored all three of its runs.

Westmoore committed five errors on the day.

For the Jaguars, Hannah Harrison earned the win, going all seven innings.

Yukon entered the game 7-1 after having won five games at a tournament in Broken Arrow over the weekend.

Hoke said errors killed her team.

“We’re better than that. We started out rough,” Hoke said. “Defensively, we weren’t making plays.”

Hoke said her team normally plays better than what they did on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if it was nerves. I don’t know if it was pressure on themselves because of who they were playing. I don’t know,” she said. “We were in it. We gave it away in the seventh.”

The Millerettes fell behind early, giving up three runs in the first inning and another in the second.

Yukon got on the board in the fifth inning using its short game, which has recently become a focal point for the team.

Westmoore, however, responded with a run in the sixth and then pounded Bradley in the top of the seventh for five runs.

“We’ve just got to learn from it and move forward. Unfortunately, this did happen to us last year. We learned from it. Hopefully, we can take care of business from here,” Hoke said.

Yukon played Edmond Santa Fe Thursday and were up 4-0 in the top of the third inning when weather halted the action.

Hoke said the game, which is a district game, will be made up in early September.

The Millerettes were scheduled to play in the Southmoore Festival Friday before returning home against Putnam City North on Monday and traveling to Southmoore on Tuesday.