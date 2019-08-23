Death Notices – August 24, 2019

Laura Brakefield

Laura Brakefield, 92, died Aug. 21. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, Yukon. (Yanda and Son)

James Hamm

James B. Hamm, 71, died Aug. 21. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Matthew John

Matthew John, 93, died Aug. 20. His funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at International Pentecostal Church, Yukon. (Smith and Turner)