Death Notices – August 24, 2019
Laura Brakefield
Laura Brakefield, 92, died Aug. 21. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at First Baptist Church, Yukon. (Yanda and Son)
James Hamm
James B. Hamm, 71, died Aug. 21. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.
Matthew John
Matthew John, 93, died Aug. 20. His funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at International Pentecostal Church, Yukon. (Smith and Turner)