State sports hall of fame enshrines Cross

By BOB CRAMER

bcramer@mustangnews.info

Mustang native Kendall Cross has been inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.

Cross was a national champion wrestler at Oklahoma State University in 1989 and captured an Olympic gold medal in 1996. He also placed sixth during the 1992 Olympics.

Cross was enshrined in the state sports hall of fame Aug.12 in Norman alongside six other members of the Class of 2019 — former OU football coach Bob Stoops, OU softball coach Patty Gasso, NFL football player Will Shields, college basketball coach Lou Henson and pro baseball players Mike Moore and Mickey Tettleton.

Cross wrestled at Mustang High School and won a state championship in 1985.

After being recruited to wrestle at OSU, he became a three-time All-American.

Cross also won three U.S. national championships.

In 1986, Cross captured a bronze medal in the Junior World Championships.

As a freestyle wrestler, Cross was named most outstanding at both the 1992 and 1995 U.S. Nationals.

Cross claimed a title at the World Cup Championships in 1997.

Cross later served as an assistant coach for the college wrestling programs of North Carolina and Harvard.

He is the founder of Kendall Cross Gold Medal Wrestling Club in Boston and also is the director of Kendall Cross Wrestling Camps.

Cross is head coach at the New York City Regional Training Center.

Last year, Cross was inducted into the inaugural Mustang Sports Hall of Fame.