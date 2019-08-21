Death Notices – August 22, 2019
Jerry Bailey
Jerry Bailey, 71, died Aug. 15. Her funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Town Center. (Yanda and Son)
Clara Duff
Clara Mae Duff, 90, died Aug. 19. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.
Arnold Irwin
Arnold Wayne Irwin, 53, died Aug. 15. His funeral was Monday. (McNeil’s)
Matthew John
Matthew John, 93, died Aug. 20. His funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at International Pentecostal Church. (Smith and Turner)
Sharon Miller
Sharon Miller, 77, died Aug. 17. Her funeral will be 10 a.m. at the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.
Jenice Owens
Jenice Lenell Owens, 84, died Aug. 16. Graveside services were Wednesday at the Kingfisher Cemetery. (McNeil’s)
Lynn Volkman
Lynn H. Volkmann, 74, died Aug. 18. No services are planned. (Yanda and Son)
Eddie Wilkerson
Eddie Wilkerson, 73, died Aug. 17. His funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.