Death Notices – August 22, 2019

Jerry Bailey

Jerry Bailey, 71, died Aug. 15. Her funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Town Center. (Yanda and Son)

Clara Duff

Clara Mae Duff, 90, died Aug. 19. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Arnold Irwin

Arnold Wayne Irwin, 53, died Aug. 15. His funeral was Monday. (McNeil’s)

Matthew John

Matthew John, 93, died Aug. 20. His funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday at International Pentecostal Church. (Smith and Turner)

Sharon Miller

Sharon Miller, 77, died Aug. 17. Her funeral will be 10 a.m. at the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Jenice Owens

Jenice Lenell Owens, 84, died Aug. 16. Graveside services were Wednesday at the Kingfisher Cemetery. (McNeil’s)

Lynn Volkman

Lynn H. Volkmann, 74, died Aug. 18. No services are planned. (Yanda and Son)

Eddie Wilkerson

Eddie Wilkerson, 73, died Aug. 17. His funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.