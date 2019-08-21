Canadian County gears up for annual fair

By TERRY GROOVER

The entries have begun arriving for the 2019 Canadian County Free Fair.

The annual event begins Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds complex in El Reno.

“We’d better be ready because it is about to happen,” said Brad Tipton, who is serving as the fair board secretary.

The fair includes things like livestock shows and craft competitions, not to mention food entries. But it is more than that.

Tipton, who is a retired OSU extension agent for the county, said this year’s fair will have something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re hoping for a little larger crowd than we’ve had in the past. We’ve done some advertising on Facebook and in the local newspapers,” he said.

The activities include a rodeo, carnival rides, plenty of food booths and food trucks, as well as children’s activities like a pedal-tractor pull and stick-horse races.

“We’re tring to highlight some of the things that the public might not know about, and we’re trying to target our audience with those who might not know there is a county fair,” he said.

There were will be free concerts each night of the fair.

“There are all kinds of activities,” Tipton said. “The rides and the carnival are always a big thing.”

Tipton said the carnival will be going on nightly throughout the fair. Armbands will be available.

The fair is scheduled to end at 10 p.m. Saturday, although the carnival will continue later into the evening.

The annual El Reno Wranglers Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets wil be available at the gat for $8 for those over 13 and $6 for children 6 to 12.

The free concerts will include We are the Monks on Thursda; Jason Young on Friday and the Hank Williams tribute band Hankerin’ 4 Hank on Saturday.

There is no admission to the fair.

The fairgrounds are located at 220 N. Country Club Road in El Reno.