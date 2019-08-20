Obituary – Karen Kay Fairchild

Karen Kay Fairchild

Karen Kay Fairchild went to be with her Lord in Heaven, surrounded by her family on Aug. 15 at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City.

Her funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Jeff Klade and Marvin Henschel officiating.

Interment will be at Fort Sill National Cemetery at a later date.

Services are under the direction of Huber-Benson Funeral Home.

Karen was born Sept. 28, 1950, in Norman.

A Yukon resident, she was raised in Davis and previously lived in Velma, Mustang, El Reno and Norman.

She was a retired accounting and business teacher at Mustang High School and was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America.

She was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was active in the Altar Guild and youth activities.

On Oct. 28, 1972, Karen married Monte Richard Fairchild, in Oklahoma City.

Monte survives her in death.

She is also survived by children, Matthew Fairchild and girlfriend, Judy Howard, Stephanie and husband, Rolla Breedlove, and Mark Evan Fairchild all of Yukon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby and Judy Smith of Mustang and Bill and Gwen Smith, also of Mustang; sisters and brothers-in-law, Linda and Gary Lowe of Blanchard and Debbie and Elmer Sisson of Davis; eight grandchildren, Adeline Fairchild, Alexis Fairchild, Ashlynn Breedlove, Katie Breedlove, Angel McCrae Fairchild, Jacob Breedlove, Blake Breedlove, Austin Breedlove; and a great-grandchild, Hagen “Bump” Farrell.

Also, numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved.

Her parents, Robert G. and Arlene Louise Mappes Smith preceded her in death.

Karen’s first love was for her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, who died for her sins.

The love of her life on earth was her family, especially her grandchildren (Sweetie Pies Nos. 1-8).

She spent the last years of her life traveling with her entire family.

Finally, anybody who knew Karen, knew about her love for OU athletics. BOOMER SOONER!!

In lieu of flowers, Karen would ask for donations to be sent to Special Olympics Oklahoma, 6835 S. Canton Ave. Tulsa, OK 74136.