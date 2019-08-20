August 21, 2019 Obituaries – Death Notices

MICHAEL BLACKMORE

Michael Blackmore, 60, of Purcell, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 12 in Addison, Texas.

Michael Craig Blackmore was born Sept. 29, 1958, in Seattle, Washington, the oldest of three children born to Walker Elvin “Blackie” Blackmore and Cara Lou (Fitzgerald) Blackmore.

In Michael’s younger days, the Blackmore family moved fre-

quently following work, eventually settling in Yukon.

Michael graduated from Yukon High School with the Class of 1976.

He attended Redlands Community College for a time, but his heart was with the rodeo and so he hit the road.

Michael worked the PRCA circuit as a professional bull rider for the next two years, before moving to Ruidoso, New Mexico, to train horses.

Michael worked as a welder for a short time, and fondly recalled his time plugging Tomcat 1 in the Anadarko Basin.

Michael’s mind was constantly looking for innovative and creative new ideas and this served him well in the business world.

He began working for UHAUL and quickly rose the ranks to executive.

He also worked in the same capacity for London-based JBD selling large equipment worldwide.

On a whim, he began tinkering with golf carts, converting them to battery power.

He later opened Fun Time Rentals with locations from Hawaii to Key West.

Michael was instrumental in the development and invention of the pony cart.

Some years later, fortune led him to a longtime friend, and he partnered with him at Red Plains.

No stranger to taking chances, Michael noticed a young

mother on E Harmony.

A quick conversation led to more, and eventually a trip to Guymon.

This trip led to many more throughout the next two years, and eventually on May 11, 2012, Michael married his “Baby Girl,” Monna Michelle Behne in Guymon, and two families became one.

They moved to Purcell in 2013, where, together, they owned and operated Armor Advantage, based in Purcell and Ballistic Glass and Armor Solutions, based in Addison, Texas.

Michael was a hard worker and a great provider for his family.

He was tender hearted and very charitable, always putting the needs of others before his own.

He was a “True Cowboy” and a God-fearing man.

He was a lifelong Denver Broncos fan and an active member of the Landmark Church in Purcell.

He will be remembered as wonderful husband and father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and a good friend.

He was preceded in death by his father, Blackie “Old Poop” Blackmore.

Michael is survived by his wife, Monna of the home; children, Chrissa Pelland and husband Chris of South Carolina, Crystal Alcorn and husband Keith of Alex, Ryan Blackmore and wife Gina of Smithville, Texas, Sage Behne, Seth Madrid and Sean Behne, all of the home; his mother, Cara Blackmore of Yukon; two sisters, Christina Simmons and husband Roy and Dee Revels, all of Yukon;13 grandchildren, Ashten, Savannah, Daniel, Raeann, Madalyn, Gavin, Dalton, Dawson, Chaz, Keller, Kutter, Kolt and Bri Ryker; several nieces and nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Celebration of life memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at the Landmark Church in Purcell.

Cowboy boots and jeans are welcome or wear Bronco or Dragon colors.

Arrangements by Wilson-Little Funeral Home of Purcell.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to the Hope Center, % Landmark Church, P.O. Box 911, Purcell, OK, 73080.

Send online condolences @ wilsonlittle.com.

JERRY BAILEY

Jerry Bailey, 71, fell asleep in death on Aug. 15.

She was a resident of Yukon for almost five decades.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Larry, two daughters, two grandchildren, many other family members, and countless friends.

She was a Jehovah’s Witness for 60 years and was a member of the Oklahoma City Vietnamese Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Town Center, 1501 N. Mustang Road, Mustang.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Worldwide Work of Jehovah’s Witnesses at jw.org.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

ED WILKERSON

On Aug. 17, Ed Wilkerson, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 73.

Ed was born Feb. 13, 1946, in Binger to Orval and Veva (Smith) Wilkerson.

After graduation from El Reno High School, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

After receiving an honorable discharge, he worked as an electronics technician for Tinker Air Force Base for 24 years.

On Dec. 19, 1966, he married Jo Ann Hawkins and together, they raised two sons — Edward and Bobby.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Orval and Veva; brother, Jim, and sisters, Evelyn Robbins and Ellen Cox.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann, and sons, Edward and Bobby (Kristi).

Our beloved PaPa will also be fondly remembered by his three grandchildren, Joshua, Daniel and Abby; great-grandson, Chandler, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the service.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel at Yanda & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the El Reno Cemetery.

To leave online condolences, visit www.yandafuneral.com.

Services are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

DEATH NOTICES

Jerry Bailey

Jerry Bailey, 71, died Aug. 15. Her funeral will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Mustang Town Center. (Yanda and Son)

Arnold Irwin

Arnold Wayne Irwin, 53, died Aug. 15. His funeral was Monday. (McNeil’s)

Jenice Owens

Jenice Lenell Owens, 84, died Aug. 16. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Kingfisher Cemetery. (McNeil’s)

Lynn Volkman

Lynn H. Volkmann, 74, died Aug. 18. No services are planned. (Yanda and Son)

Eddie Wilkerson

Eddie Wilkerson, 73, died Aug. 17. His funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

