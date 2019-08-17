OKC planning panel approves Crest site plan

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

Plans for a long-anticipated Crest Foods in the Yukon area appear to be moving forward quickly.

Officials with the Edmond-based company received approval last week for a planned unit development split that would place the 92,000-square-foot grocery store in the Market at Czech Hall.

Groundwork for the project already has begun in the southeast corner of the shopping center, which already contains Academy Sports and Outdoors, Marshall’s and Ross.

In addition, Burlington is building a new store next to Academy that is expected to open later this year.

The Crest store would be the ninth store in the family-owned chain that got its start in Midwest City.

The Yukon market has long been on the company’s radar, though it would never fully confirm it.

Recently, the company said it planned to build in this area, but said it was still considering multiple locations.

The site plan shows a 92,387-square-foot building sitting on about 11.6 acres on the southeast corner of the shopping center complex near 10th Street and Czech Hall Road.

It would be just south of the Burlington site that is currently under construction.

The documents were presented last week to the Oklahoma City Planning Commission, which approved the request unanimously.

The proposal is expected to be presented to the Oklahoma City City Council during its meeting Aug. 27, city officials said.

Officials with Crest said the proposed site is still going through the zoning process and has not yet been finalized.

However, it is where the company is currently focusing its efforts.

There is no timetable for construction to begin.