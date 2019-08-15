Mustang seeks bus drivers, touts benefits

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Mustang Public Schools is doing better than usual in hiring bus drivers, but the district still needs five more drivers to have a full roster for the school year.

“It’s not too bad, but it’s not great,” said Transportation Director Angela McClure.

She credits raises totaling $2 over the past year and half with helping attract and retain drivers.

She also outlined the benefits of the job in the hopes of attracting additional drivers.

Pay starts at $14.49 an hour, and the school district covers drivers’ health insurance.

“We get a lot of retirees as well as Realtors and hair stylists who have flexible hours but don’t have health insurance,” McClure said.

The typical hours are 6 to 9 a.m. and 1:45 to 4:45 p.m.

The school district helps new drivers get their commercial driver’s license with the needed certifications.

After that, the drivers train with the district for 25 hours before they go on the road by themselves.

The district has 68 positions for drivers.

The district opened a new building of 12400 SW 15th St. – between Mustang and Yukon – that serves as a maintenance garage as well as a supply warehouse last year.

“We love our new facility,” McClure said. “It’s cleaner and bigger.”

The new building also has a large meeting room.

“We were able to get everyone together for our in-service meeting for the first time this year,” she said.