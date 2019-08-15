Lady Broncos pitch past PC North

By BOB CRAMER

Overpowering pitching and tight defense

usually combine to create a winning formula.

Mustang High School’s girls fast-pitch softball team proved as much Monday, posting a season-opening 6-2 victory at Putnam City North.

Mother Nature proved to be an even tougher adversary Tuesday as the Lady Broncos’ home-opener against Moore was rained out. The game has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The junior varsity teams play at 4 p.m.

More tough opponents are on the horizon Friday and Saturday when the Lady Broncos compete in Broken Arrow’s Chisholm Trail Tournament.

Mustang will meet Hilldale at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

“It’s one of the most competitive tournaments in the state,” Mustang coach Jamie Roberts said. “We’ll get to see the best teams in the other classes.”

Mustang goes into the tournament with an important District 6A-1 win to its credit, Roberts said. PC North was state runner-up last season.

Roberts praised her team’s defenders’ effort in Monday’s victory. They helped freshman pitcher Landry Garza recover from a rocky start. She allowed two runs in the first inning.

“Our defense was stellar behind Landry,” Roberts said. “We had four diving catches in the outfield and turned three double plays.

“Garza really responded after that first inning. She did a good job with her pitch placement and got more confident during the last six innings.”

Garza, a right-hander, pitched a six-hitter, blanking PC North after the first inning. She walked three, fanned two and yielded only one earned run.

Outfielders Kayla Mantooth and Hannah Keele each made two diving catches on defense.

Offensively, the Lady Broncos rapped 10 hits, including two apiece by four players — Mantooth, Cassie Passwaters, Lauryn Cottrell and Micaela Harcrow.

Passwaters provided perhaps the key hit of the game with a two-run triple in the three-run first inning.

She scored the third run. Mustang never trailed.