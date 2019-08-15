Fulton continues to shine on the mound

By BOB CRAMER

bcramer@mustangnews.info

Mustang High School baseball player Daxton Fulton looked right at home Sunday pitching on national TV in a big league ballpark.

The Broncos’ 6-foot-6, 220-pound senior left-hander showcased his talents in the Perfect Game All-America Classic at Petco Park, home of the San Diego Padres.

A member of the West team, Fulton unleashed lively two- and four-seam fastballs and knee-buckling breaking balls during his brief but dominant appearance on the mound.

It was brief because Fulton quickly fanned the only three batters he faced in the third inning as the West edged the East, 4-2.

The game was televised by the MLB Network.

“My out-pitch is the curveball. That’s what I used to strike them out,” Fulton said, noting he set up hitters with fastballs that reached between 92 and 94 mph.

Fulton spoke late Tuesday after a workout in Fullerton, California. He said he is trying to make the final 40-man cut in the Team USA Trials.

“I’ve really enjoyed this summer,” Fulton said. “I made the first cut and now am trying to make the last cut.”

Next spring, Fulton likely will be the ace of Mustang’s rotation for new head coach Joe Patterson’s team.

Fulton posted a 4-4 record and 1.82 ERA last season. In nine starts and 46 innings, he struck out 62 batters during the Broncos’ 18-20 campaign.

Over his career, Fulton has compiled a 12-5 record and 1.84 ERA.

As a freshman, he helped pitch Mustang to a 10-4 victory over Westmoore in the state title game — the Broncos’ first state baseball championship since 1982.

“Combine that big body with his electric stuff and mound presence, that makes him one of the best pitchers at this level in the country,” said Justin Holeman, who is entering his fourth season as an assistant coach at Mustang.

With an impressive senior season and some outstanding statistics, Fulton very well could be selected as a high pick in the 2020 amateur draft.

Fulton already has committed to pitch collegiately for the Southeastern Conference’s Vanderbilt Commodores.

Vandy defeated Michigan in three games to win the 2019 College World Series.