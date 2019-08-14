Obituaries – Cathy Lynn (Bailey) Calvert, Robert ‘Bob’ Evard Mossman – Death Notices

Cathy Lynn (Bailey) Calvert, 67, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Aug. 9 at Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Her death was sudden, but she passed away peacefully surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 26, 1951, in Lynwood, California, to Luther Lee Bailey Jr. and Clara Jewel (Young) Bailey.

Cathy was the oldest daughter of nine children.

Her family moved to Oklahoma when she was a young child, and she attended Oklahoma City schools, then Mustang schools.

She married Jimmy Dean Calvert on April 11, 1969, and they had two children.

She worked outside the home throughout the years, including at Dayton Tire and Walmart. She retired from Walmart to help take care of her precious granddaughter, McKenzie, whom she was so proud of and loved so much.

Cathy loved her entire family and worked tirelessly to make sure everyone and everything was taken care of.

She was fun to be around and gave so generously to those in need.

She loved spending time with her family, watching her favorite shows, taking trips, swimming with her granddaughter and celebrating the holidays.

Cathy was a Christian, devoted wife, loving mother and a special Nana.

She was preceded in death by her father, Luther Lee Bailey Jr., and her brother, Darrell Wayne Bailey.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Jimmy Dean Calvert; her daughter Lisa Trent and husband David, and granddaughter McKenzie; and her son, Jimmy Calvert and wife Mandi.

She is also survived by her mother Clara Bailey, brother Gary Bailey and wife Debbie, sister Nancy Coulson, sister Patsy Howell and husband Earl, sister Linda Bailey-Hoaglin and husband Shawn Hoaglin, sister Carol Thomas, sister Derene Hamilton and brother Charlie Bailey and wife Lori.

She is also survived by 13 nephews and eight nieces, whom she loved dearly.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel at McNeil’s Funeral Service, with interment following in the Mustang Cemetery.

Robert “Bob” Evard Mossman was born on July 23, 1947, in Webster City, Iowa, and passed peacefully at home in Mustang from Parkinson’s Disease on Aug. 12, 2018.

He was the second of three children born to Evard Lawrence and Evelyn Ruth Neessen Mossman.

His father’s career in the Air Force gave him the opportunity to live in different states and countries during his childhood, including Taiwan, Japan and Hawaii.

He graduated from high school in Newark, Ohio, and received his bachelor of science degree from the University of Southern Colorado.

Bob served our country in both the Air Force and the Army, followed by a professional career with General Motors.

He met and married his wife, Nancy Hilyard, in Pueblo, Colorado, and they had two daughters, Laura and Rachel.

Bob and Nancy were active in the Walk to Emmaus, Kairos Ministries and the local Methodist church in Charlotte, North Carolina, prior to their move back to Oklahoma.

He loved God and his family more than anything. His grandson Jacob always kept him going and happy. He was very proud of him.

He was a kind person with a big heart and a contagious smile. He had a talent and love for music, singing and playing his guitar that he shared with others from college trios to music ministries.

He was loved and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy Mossman; two daughters, Laura Mossman and Rachel Mossman; one grandson, Jacob Mossman, all of Mustang; two sisters, Andrea Boone and Cindee Burkitt, and their families. Memories can be shared online at www.mcneilsfuneral.com

His family asks that any contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinsons Disease at www.michaeljfox.org/donate.

DEATH NOTICES

Cathy Calvert

Cathy Lynn Calvert, 67, died Aug. 9. Services are at 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Earl Collins

Earl Leslie Collins, 94, died Aug. 9. His funeral was Monday. (Yanda and Son)

Anita Foster

Anita Maxine Foster, 95, died Aug. 9. Services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Mustang Christian Church.

Stanhope Nichols

Stanhope Nichols, 71, died Aug. 9. No service. (Smith and Turner)

Tommy Sellers

Tommy Sellers, 77, died Aug. 8. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Lelen Terrell

Lelen Leon Terrell, 88, died Aug. 11. His funeral will be at 10 a.m. at Dover Christian Church. (Yanda and Son)

Michael Williams

Michael Alan Williams, 28, died Aug. 10. His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home, Yukon.