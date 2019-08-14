Eight churches unite to outfit students for class

14

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Eight Yukon churches joined together to provide backpacks and school supplies to 917 students and give 103 haircuts Saturday.

The school supply drive, held at the Good Fight Church, 500 E. Main St., served 534 students last year, meaning it nearly doubled in size this year, said Josh Laughter, the church’s youth pastor and children’s coordinator.

Eight churches and 221 volunteers made the event possible.

“It’s crazy to me that that many people came together in helping the community,” Laughter said.

Parents welcomed the help.

“It means the worlds to me,” said Monika George. “Three of my four kids are in school this year.”

Kashayla Love brought her three children and a niece. “It means a lot to me because I don’t have a lot of financial means,” said

This was the second year that Amy Smith had cut hair at the event.

“It makes me happy to use my gifts,” she said. “It’s all about the community.”

High school senior Kassidy Sikes, from Good Fight Church, said she worked all week to hel set up the event.

“It is adding up; it gets bigger every year,” she said.

In addition to the Good Fight Church, participating churches were the House of Restoration, Bethel Community Church, Trinity Baptist Church, Grit Church, Passion Church, Canadian Valley Baptist Church and Restoration Church.

This year’s additions included a display from the Extreme Animals organization, a Coffee Slingers truck and a Kona Ice truck.

“It was hot, but everyone was in good spirits,” Laughter said.