YPD urges drivers to be mindful of school zones

2019-2020 school zones

By LARISSA COPELAND10

With the first day of classes set for Thursday, motorists in and around Yukon are being asked to be aware of school zones. Major John Brown with the Yukon Police Department said fines for speeding in a school zone begin at $231.

“We want to educate the drivers on the state laws and municipal ordinances related to school zones,” Brown said.

The Yukon Police Department will kick off its school zone enforcement initiative on the first day of classes. During that time, officers will focus on enforcing traffic laws under state laws and city ordinances.

The initiative is intended to make drivers aware of the active school zone times, and the safety of children walking to and from Yukon schools. Brown stressed the importance of watching for children at crosswalks and for motorists to be aware of the boundaries for school zones, which are marked with flashing yellow lights.

School zone lights will be active beginning Monday for St. John Nepomuk School, 600 Garth Brooks Blvd., for their first day of class.

Last year, Yukon police adopted a no-warnings attitude toward speeding violations in school zones. Brown said issuing tickets will be left to officers’ discretion.