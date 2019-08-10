Wet spring delays SH-4 bridge project

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

A wet spring has meant delays for several projects that are being planned by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation — including work to replace three bridges on State Highway 4 with a single bridge.

City engineer Robbie Williams told the Yukon City Council Tuesday the bid-letting for the project, which had been originally scheduled for this month is now on the bid list for November.

That means construction of the project won’t likely begin until early next year.

City Manager Jim Crosby said the project is expected to take up to 18 months to complete.

The project involves the replacement of three bridges that cross feeder creeks and the North Canadian River will be replaced by a single 1,500-foot bridge.

In addition the roadway between Wagner Road and Wilshire Boulevard will be reconstructed to become what is known as a “super two-lane” road.

That means the new road will have shoulders as well as a center turn lane near intersections.

The bridge will be constructed so that it can handle four-lane traffic should the state eventually decide to widen the roadway further.

The bridges are just south of Wilshire Boulevard, which is an area that is expected to see significant growth over the next few years with new residential dvelopments.

In addition, the Yukon School District is constructing a new intermediate school at the intersection of Britton Road and Mustang Road. That school is scheduled to open for the 2021 school year.

Meanwhile, Crosby said planning needs to begin now for Phase 2 of the project. That will involve the reconstruction of SH-4 between Main Street and Wagner Road.

A portion of the roadway will be moved to the west near Turtle Creek, to tie into the realigned portion of the road north of Wagner Road.

Crosby also said the project will involve the replacement of a small bridge with a

concrete structure.

A section of the road will be four lane. The remainder will be a super two-lane road, he said.

The project is scheduled to start during the 2022 fiscal year, which begins in the fall of 2021.

Crosby said it is important to begin obtaining the necessary rights-of-ways in the near future so utilities can be relocated.

In this case, there are only three utilities that will need to be moved — a natural gas line owned by DCP as well as water and sewer lines owned by the city.

He said the goal is to have the utilities relocated as quickly as possible to allow the project to proceed in a timely manner.

A third phase of the project, which will be funded by ODOT and Oklahoma City, will widen the road from Wilshire to Northwest Expressway.

Officials expect that project to begin immediately after the two Yukon projects are completed, Crosby said.

“It’s good to see, after many years, that this coming to fruition,” Crosby said. “We can see a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s been a long time coming.”