Millers’ gridiron schedule is away-game heavy

By TERRY GROOVER

tgroover@theyukonreview.com

Yukon football fans will have to wait until October before the Millers hit the turf at Miller Stadium.

The team’s first four games are all on the road, beginning with a Zero Week game at Edmond North on Aug. 30. They also have an early bye week.

Coach Jeremy Reed said Thursday that he’s OK with having the first few games on the road. He points out that his team this year will be young, and sometimes that could mean that it is hard to stay focused.

Reed said having the away games first will give his players an opportunity to get used to the pressure and put more focus on what is happening on the field.

“I’m all right with that,” he said.

The Millers lost 10 of 11 starters on defense last year and only have a handful of returners on offense.

Plus, the team also had a significant turnover among the coaching staff.

The Millers play their first home game on Oct. 4 when they host Edmond Santa Fe in a district game, then hit the road again the following week to travel to Jenks.

The Millers’ tough schedule is flipped from last year when the football team played its first four games at home.

The Millers’ first action will be during its annual trip to Stillwater for a scrimmage on Aug. 23.

They will then host Edmond North for its first game of the season.

Away games this year include Mustang, Moore, Norman, Jenks and Broken Arrow.

The home games include Edmond Santa Fe, Westmoore, Enid and Edmond Memorial, which will be the final regular season game of the year on Nov. 8.

The final two games are at home, according to the schedule.

The Millers will hit the ground running Monday, the first day the team can officially practice.

Reed said the team is scheduled to practice at 6 p.m., and the public is welcome to come watch.

The first practice in pads will be Friday.

An intra-squad scrimmage is set for Aug. 17 with the seventh- and eighth-grade teams squaring off at 6:15 p.m., followed by the ninth-grade team at 7:15. The varsity team will scrimmage 8 p.m.