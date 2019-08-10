Millerettes prep for season opener

By TERRY GROOVER

With the start of the 2019 softball season just days away, coach Katy Hoke said she likes what she is seeing from the Millerettes.

The team hosted a scrimmage on Wednesday that drew several area teams to the Yukon softball complex, including Elk City, whom Yukon faced.

They also faced themselves in a game.

Hoke had her varsity and junior varsity squads take on one another with the pitchers facing their own teams.

“That way it was a little more fair,” Hoke said.

Either way, she said, the pitching for both Yukon squads looked good.

“I thought we looked pretty good, and our pitching looked really good,” she said.

Three pitchers hit the mound for Yukon in the two games as the coach continues to look for the right combination to replace last year’s all-state pitcher.

Hoke said the idea from the mound is to keep the opponents off balance.

“We want our pitcher to hit her spots with some movement on the ball,” Hoke said.

That would allow the defense to work its magic and control the offense.

And during Wednesday’s scrimmages, Hoke said the defense looked pretty good.

She said continues to try and find the right people for the right positions.

Hoke said at least three players were at second base and the outfield is seeing some different people.

“We are moving people around. We are still looking to fill in some spots,” she said.

Hoke had hope to set the roster after a scrimmage Friday in Mustang in which they were scheduled to play Putnam City High School and Amber-Pocasset.

“We’ve got really a lot of really good players. I wished I could play them all, all the time,” she said.

One area the team is continuing to work on is what Hoke called “small ball,” which is basically bunting.

Hoke said her girls have not been able to really focus on that area of the game, but it is an area where they will be focusing.

“We all know they can play the long ball, but I haven’t called a lot of bunts. If we can play both sides, that would be my preference,” she said.

The Millerettes open their season Monday when they host Piedmont. The junior varsity squad will play at 4 p.m., followed at 5:30 by a varsity game. There also will be an alumni event immediately after the varsity game.