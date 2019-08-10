Former Shedeck student returns – as a teacher

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

Jessi Brower was so inspired by her teachers as a young student at Shedeck Elementary School in Yukon that she became a teacher herself.

Now, Brower is returning to Shedeck with the goal of being an inspiration to the next generation of students.

Brower will begin teaching kindergarten at the elementary school on Thursday, the opening day of school.

Among the teachers who inspired her when she was in school were Melissa Barlow, who now is the Yukon High School principal, and Heather Cromwell, who now teaches at Independence Elementary School.

Brower taught at Hilldale Elementary in Putnam City Schools last year.

One of the other Hilldale teachers, Natalie Vowell, told Brower that she had taken a job at Shedeck — and Brower decided to apply for another opening.

Brower graduated from Yukon High School in 2009. She graduated from Oklahoma State University before teaching in Putnam City Schools for five years.

Some of the Shedeck staff that was there when Brower attended are still at the school.

“It’s exciting to see familiar faces,” she said.

Brower and Vowell are among about 100 teachers who are new to the Yukon School District this year.