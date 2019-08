Mary Jo Bringaze

Mary Jo “Jody” Bringaze, 70, died Aug. 6. Her funeral was Friday. (Yanda and Son)

Golda Grider

Golda Coourean “Corky” Grider, 68, died July 20. Services are pending. (Yanda and Son)

Betty Pursifull

Betty Jean Pursifull, 83, died Aug. 7. Her funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel at McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.