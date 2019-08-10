Council OKs playground grant request

By TERRY GROOVER

Yukon’s efforts to construct a spray pad and to purchase new playground equipment at Freedom Trail Park took a major step forward Tuesday when the city council approved an application for a $400,000 grant from the Oklahoma Department of Tourism.

The grant, which would be funded through a National Park Service grant, would be matched by the city.

A public hearing on the proposal was held in July.

Officials are seeking the money to add a spray pad inside Freedom Trail Park. A spray pad is different than a splash pad because water shoots up from the ground, unlike a splash pad where the water shoots from different objects.

There is a spray pad located in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown area that is similar to what Yukon is looking to add.

Yukon already has one splash pad, which draws lots of children each day during the summer. It is free and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Labor Day.

The city also is seeking to replace some playground equipment at the park.

Claudia Krshka, the city’s grants writer, previously said the city’s current equipment is several years old and new equipment is much more user-friendly and handicapped-accessible.

The city’s portion of the costs of the project is $400,000. However, the city’s portion can including things like labor, material, time or cash.

Meanwhile, the council also approved, without discussion, a final plat and a planned unit development request from SV Hotel Park.

The approval allows local hotel developer Manish Patel to move forward with plans to add a third hotel to property he owns near West Pointe End.

Patel already operates a Holiday Inn Express and is in the midst of construction of an Avid Hotel, which is expected to open later this year.

Patel plans to build a third hotel, likely a Candlewood Suites, adjacent to the Avid Hotel.

According to Patel, the new hotel will be approximately 60 feet tall. He expects construction on the project to begin this fall with an opening likely in late 2020.

Candlewood Suites is franchised by IHG and offers the comforts of home, according to the company’s website.

The hotel focuses on business travelers, who often stay in a location for days at a time.

Patel did not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Also, the council:

• Approved an amendment to a change order for capital improvement projects at Taylor Park, the Yukon Veterans Museum and the city’s Community Center. The projects came in under budget by $20,000. The money was returned to the city’s budget;

• Approved a utility relocation agreement with AT&T for the Interstate 40-Frisco Road interchange project. The city is expected to pay $49,336.44 to relocate the company’s lines;

• Approved the expenditure of $33,930 as part of a radio usage agreement;

• Approved an agreement with United Systems for a master service agreement and managed services schedule. The cost is $3,581.64;

• Approved bid specifications for the replacement of a wood floor at Station No. 2 of the Yukon Fire Department.