Auld swims to personal bests at state event

By BRODY FELDMANN

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Yukon’s Isaiah Auld finished a successful summer last weekend at the Oklahoma Long Course State Championship.

Auld continued cutting time in each race and placed in several events in the competition.

“It’s been good. I’ve worked on a lot of mental stuff,” Auld said.

At the state championship, Auld qualified for eight events and placed in six events while also reducing his time in each event.

“I cut off a lot of time in everything from the 200 to the mile. I was really happy with the mile,” Auld said

In the 1500-meter event, Auld finished in fifth place and cut more than a minute off of his personal best.

Auld took sixth in the 200-meter backstroke event while cutting more than four seconds off his time.

In the 200-meter and 800-meter freestyle, Auld finished in seventh and cut nearly 10 seconds off his time in the 800 event.

Auld finished ninth in the 100-meter freestyle while cutting .13 seconds and 10th in the 400-meter freestyle by cutting 4.99 seconds off his fastest time.

Going into his senior year Auld sits as the 12-best swimmer in the state for the class of 2020.

He has his eyes on competing at the next level but hasn’t decided what he wants to study.

So, he hasn’t been able to put together a list of his top schools.

“I’m looking forward to college. But am sad that this is my last year at Yukon,” Auld said.

Auld holds all of the Yukon swimming records but one and by the time he graduates he hopes to hold every record, and improve the times on the records he already holds.

“It would feel pretty good. It would be something to end my senior year with and to be happy with how my high school,” Auld said.