Obituary – Velma Banks / Death Notices

Velma Alverta (Winnett) Banks, age 95, of Mustang, formerly a resident of Snyder, went to be with our Lord and Savior at Yukon Integris Hospital on Aug. 5.

She was born June 12, 1924, in Beggs, to Silas and Melissa (Helliem) Winnett and grew up in Snyder.

Velma married the love of her life, Royal A. Banks, in 1942.

The couple settled in Snyder, where they owned a farm and raised their only child, Linda Ellen Stafford.

They moved a few more places, even traveled with their camper a few years, before settling in Mustang in 1980 to be closer to her family.

Velma was a devoted Christian and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was very proud of her family and loved being a MawMaw to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Velma loved the holidays because that meant spending time with her family.

She would spend hours cooking and preparing for her company.

Velma was known for her quirky and funny sense of humor.

She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents, Silas and Melissa Winnett; her beloved husband of 63 years, Royal A. Banks; three sisters, Dorothy Winnett, Trilby DeShazo and Lena Stephens; and three brothers, Henry, Herbert and Hubert Winnett.

She is survived by her sweet, loving and caring daughter, Linda Ellen (Banks) Stafford, and husband, Larry, of Mustang; granddaughter, Teena (Stafford) Mowdy, and husband Rick of Mustang; grandson, Todd Stafford, and wife Dedra of Mustang; five great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Gran Gran’s Place in Yukon for their special care and love they gave to Velma.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Lakehoma Church of Christ in Mustang, with interment following at 3 p.m. in the Fairlawn Cemetery in Snyder.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com.

DEATH NOTICES

Velma Banks

Velma Alverta Banks, 95, died Aug. 5. Services are 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service.

Richard Birchall

Richard Alex-ander Birchall, 69, died Aug. 4. His services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Grace Church. (Yanda and Son)

Roy Cooper

Roy Ray Cooper, 85, died Aug. 3. Services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 17 in the chapel of Yanda and Son Funeral Home.

Robert Jones

Robert Bruce Jones, 80, died July 31. His funeral was Tuesday. (McNeil’s)

Michael Law

Michael Clovis Law, 65, died Aug. 1. Services are private. (Yanda and Son)

Carol Miressi

Carol Nelsyne Miressi, 75, died Aug. 4. Her funeral will be 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of McNeil Funeral Service, Mustang.

William Montgomery

William “Bill” Montgomery, 87, died Aug. 2. His funeral was Wednesday. (Smith and Turner).

Floyd Whittenberg

Floyd Arnold Whittenberg, 77, of Yukon, died Aug. 2. His funeral was Tuesday. (Asa Smith, Harrah)