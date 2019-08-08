Council rezones 80 acres for proposed development

By CHRIS EVERSOLE

The Mustang City Council unanimously approved Tuesday rezoning of 80 acres on South Sara Road to allow for new homes and businesses.

The Brown Group, which plans to buy the property, will use 10 acres of frontage for commercial development and 70 acres for residential development.

The land is near the southern edge of the city. It is east of Sara Road.

Although it is not adjacent to any other residential areas, the property is appropriate for commercial and residential development, Community Development Director Melissa Helsel said.

The city’s comprehensive plan calls for the area to be used for “main street village” development.

The proposed use isn’t a main street village, but it is similar, she said.

Sara Road north of State Highway 152 is being widened in conjunction with the extension of the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, which will increase traffic to support the planned commercial development, Helsel said.

Another development is being planned between the rezoned property and the Lowe’s on SH-152. The developers plan to extend sewer to both properties, Helsel said.

Council member Nathan Sholund asked if the new development might pose a risk that people would try to breach the Oklahoma Army National Guard Armory that is next to it.

Brad Reid from Crofton Tull & Associates, a consulting firm representing the developer, said the opposite would be true.

“Since the property is now a vacant field, the development will provide a little bit of a safety factor,” Reid said.

The council also approved an agreement for the city to join the EMBARK program, which provides rides for seniors and people with disabilities.

The city will cap its number of registered riders at 50.

The passengers will pay $4 a ride, and the city will pick up the balance of the cost, City Manager Timothy Rooney said.

Even if all 50 riders used their full allocation of rides, the annual cost to the city would be only $10,650, Rooney said.

That’s well within the money available from the funding source for the rides, the city’s hotel and motel tax.

Revenue from the tax has been up substantially since the new Hampton Inn opened last year, Rooney said.