Coach pleased with Lady Broncos’ efforts on cort

By BRODY FELDMANN

newseditor@mustangnews.info

Mustang volleyball had its first scrimmage of the year Monday at Southmoore.

“We played some really good competition. We only lost one game. We lost by two points, and we shouldn’t have. We had one starter out, so things went really well,” coach Steve Hajek said.

The competition included Moore, Southmoore, Christian Heritage Academy, Oklahoma Christian School, Oklahoma Storm, Norman, Newcastle, Midwest City, Westmoore and Piedmont.

“Moore is looking really good this year. We beat them, but it was a little tougher than I wanted. Midwest City got a new coach, and they are probably one of the most improved teams,” Hajek said.

The Lady Broncos defeated CHA, Moore, Midwest City, OCS, Southmoore and Westmoore.

The lone loss of the day came to the Oklahoma Storm.

“We didn’t play our best. If we would have played our best like we did against OCS, we would have killed them. Against OCS, we were dominant. I was like, ‘Wow!’ I was surprised,” Hajek said.

With it being the first scrimmage of the year, Hajek used the opportunity to put girls in positions that they might not be comfortable in.

“We played people in positions that they haven’t played before. Pretty much everyone ran everything. I used the scrimmage for a scrimmage and not for the wins. If we won, great and if not, oh well. I wasn’t worried about the wins. I was more worried about how they played and adapted,” Hajek said.

Hajek plans on running with a 10-person roster this season.

So, he needs his girls to be versatile and conditioned, but he knows that the team can handle it.

The Lady Broncos host a scrimmage festival Saturday starting at 9 a.m. inside the Mustang Event Center.