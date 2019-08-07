Scrimmages give softball early glimpse of season

By BRODY FELDMANN

The dog days of summer are winding down, and school is right around the corner for Yukon High School. That means fall sports are beginning to ramp up.

Yukon softball competed in its first scrimmage of the year Monday at the FireLake Ball Fields in Shawnee.

“Everyone got some at-bats. Everyone got to play. We got to see some good things and some things we didn’t like. We learned a lot, let’s put it that way. It was productive,” Coach Katy Hoke said.

Both the varsity and junior varsity teams played two games and got to see live action against someone other than their teammates.

Varsity played games against Jenks and Union, facing both teams top pitchers.

“It was good. We saw two different pitchers on each of the other teams. The girls got to see live pitching from four pitchers. We threw three of our pitchers. So, we got to take a look at them throwing live,” Hoke said.

“They got to get their feet wet. All three of our pitchers are inexperienced in the varsity world,” Hoke said.

After the first scrimmage, Hoke liked what she saw from her girls in the field and at the plate in critical situations.

“Our returning starters are really solid defensively, and offensively, really. And we have some really good choices to plug into the open spots. We have some options, but we’ve got a really good defense.

“I don’t think we are going to have any holes on defense,” Hoke said. “We have a lot of really good sticks as well. We got some girls in scoring position yesterday (Monday) and those that were behind them stepped up and hit them in.”

The Millerettes have more work to do before the season begins, but this is the first week to have the whole roster together working towards the beginning of the season.

“I think you can always work on communication. I don’t think you can ever work on communication too much,” Hoke said. “Offensively, several of them are heavy on the front foot. They are so anxious to hit, they are way out front, and they need to sit back and let the ball get to them.”

Yukon hosts scrimmages today and will then be back on the road Friday at Mustang before the season starts Aug. 12 at home against Piedmont.