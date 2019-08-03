Yukon man accused of uploading child porn

A Yukon man has been charged with possessing child pornography after authorities said they found sexually-related photos of children as young as four years old on computer devices at his home.

Alonzo Huddleston, 45, has been charged in Canadian County District Court with possession of child pornography. He was arrested after authorities filed charges against him July 26.

Sheriff Chris West said an investigation into Huddleston began July 16 after he allegedly uploaded images that authorities say contained child pornography to a Pinterest account.

The material was discovered when Pinterest audited his account.

The company notified the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, who contacted the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

The OSBI turned the case over to the sheriff’s office because it is part of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

West said investigators conducted a search of Huddleston’s home in Surrey Hills, where they found numerous electronic devices containing what is believed to be child pornography.

West said Huddleston cooperated and provided officers with his phones, personal computer and a DVD containing more than 100 images of suspected child pornography. He said the DVD contained rape videos involving girls under the age of 10.

The photos also contained

images of children between the ages of 4 and 10 who were posing nude, West said.

“I’m extremely proud of the outstanding work my investigators conduct protecting innocent children,” West said.

Huddleston is free on $50,000 bail.

A court date has not been set.